Metro & Crime

Early morning auto accident claims nine lives in Edo

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

It was a sad Tuesday for residents of Sokponba Road, Benin City, Edo State capital, as an early morning motor accident claimed the lives of not fewer than nine persons.

It was learnt from eyewitnesses that the accident occurred at Ogbelaka Junction, when a tipper, loaded with sand, collided with two minibuses, which were conveying commuters.

But for divine intervention, the eyewitnesses said that the fatalities would have been more as the Bureau de Change operators, along the axis by Erie Junction, scampered for safety, when vehicles, trying to avoid the accident scene, almost crushed them.

According to the account of the eyewitnesses, the articulated vehicle was trying to overtake another tipper, but lost control and collided with the two minibuses, killing many of the commuters on the spot.

A sister-in-law of one of the deceased, who gave her name as Agnes, agonizingly said her late sister-in-law, was taking care of her mother at the Edo Specialist Hospital, but this morning, the woman went home to have her bath and change, but on the way the accident happened. She was rushed to the same hospital, but was not attended to.

“My sister-in-law, who is taking care of my sick mother, just went to shower and change when the incident happened,she was brought to this place, but was not attended to,” she said.

The accident caused traffic jam as the exit routes to Asoro Street, Eri and Ogbelaka were completely blocked, leaving commuters to trek long distances to their destinations.

While witnesses claimed to have counted nine corpses at the scene, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs, when contacted, said only four persons had died in the accident.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Drama as police storm court to arrest HealthPlus Ex-MD, Bukky George

Posted on Author AKEEM NAFIU

A mild drama ensued on Wednesday at a Federal High Court in Lagos when some policemen attempted to arrest a former Managing Director of HealthPlus, Mrs. Bukky George. The incident happened after conclusion of the day’s proceedings where the presiding judge, Justice Oluremi Oguntoyibo, have asked parties to maintain the ‘status quo’ pending when dispute […]
Metro & Crime

JUST IN: Diesel tanker explodes in Ogun State

Posted on Author Reporter

  News just reaching New Telegraph indicate that a tanker, loaded with diesel, is presently on fire after falling over at Ntabo Bus Stop, Ijoko in Sango, Ogun State. Although details are still sketchy, it was, however, learnt that firefighters are reportedly on the scene battling to put out the blaze. SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja […]
Metro & Crime

Ortom: Elections’ Electronic Transmission Bill, APC’s ploy to rig 2023 elections if…

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen,

*Says resurrected Water Resources Bill is evil, can’t see daylight Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Friday raised the alarm over an alleged plot by the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) government to frustrate the passage of the bill to facilitate electronic transmission of election results in the country. The governor said if opponents of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica