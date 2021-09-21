Early morning auto accident claims nine lives in Edo

Francis Ogbuagu, Benin City

It was a sad Tuesday for residents of Sokponba Road, Benin City, Edo State capital, as an early morning motor accident claimed the lives of not fewer than nine persons.

It was learnt from eyewitnesses that the accident occurred at Ogbelaka Junction, when a tipper, loaded with sand, collided with two minibuses, which were conveying commuters.

But for divine intervention, the eyewitnesses said that the fatalities would have been more as the Bureau de Change operators, along the axis by Erie Junction, scampered for safety, when vehicles, trying to avoid the accident scene, almost crushed them.

According to the account of the eyewitnesses, the articulated vehicle was trying to overtake another tipper, but lost control and collided with the two minibuses, killing many of the commuters on the spot.

A sister-in-law of one of the deceased, who gave her name as Agnes, agonizingly said her late sister-in-law, was taking care of her mother at the Edo Specialist Hospital, but this morning, the woman went home to have her bath and change, but on the way the accident happened. She was rushed to the same hospital, but was not attended to.

“My sister-in-law, who is taking care of my sick mother, just went to shower and change when the incident happened,she was brought to this place, but was not attended to,” she said.

The accident caused traffic jam as the exit routes to Asoro Street, Eri and Ogbelaka were completely blocked, leaving commuters to trek long distances to their destinations.

While witnesses claimed to have counted nine corpses at the scene, the Edo State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Bello Kontongs, when contacted, said only four persons had died in the accident.

