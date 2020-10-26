Early morning exercise can lower cancer risk

Researchers in Spain said people who exercise in the early morning may have a reduced risk of developing cancer than those who exercise later in the day.

The research, which is published in the ‘International Journal of Cancer,’ may help inform future research into the timing of exercise as a potential way of reducing cancer risk.

Cancer, a large group of diseases that can start in almost any organ or tissue of the body, is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths, in 2018.

However, cancer burden has continued to grow globally, exerting tremendous physical, emotional and financial strain on individuals, families, communities and health systems.

Given the large numbers of people who develop cancer globally, even a change as small as changing the time a person exercises could make a significant contribution to reducing the impact of cancer across a whole population, reported the ‘Medical News Today’.

There is also evidence from previous studies that a person’s circadian rhythm may have links to their chance of developing cancer. The phrase circadian rhythm refers to the biological processes that affect a person’s sleep-wake cycle.

Given that exercise can potentially reduce the risks of cancer and improve circadian rhythms and disrupted circadian rhythms can increase cancer risk, the authors of the new study hypothesised that the timing of physical activity might affect cancer risk.

To test this hypothesis, the researchers behind the present study analysed the data from 2,795 participants.

The researchers found that physical activity between 8:00 a.m. and 10:00 a.m. had the strongest potential beneficial effect at reducing breast and prostate cancer.

According to the report in the ‘Medical News Today’, any beneficial effects of early morning exercise for breast cancer risk may have links to estrogen. High estrogen levels have associations with an increased risk of breast cancer, and exercise can lower estrogen levels. Further, estrogen production is most active at around 7:00 a.m

