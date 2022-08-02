Metro & Crime

Early morning road crash claims 4 in Ughelli

An early morning road crash at Ekuigbo junction on the East-West Road, Ughelli, Delta State, have reportedly claimed the lives of four black-market diesel operators.

 

According to reports, a vehicle conveying black market diesel lost control during a hot chase by security operatives and ran into a stationary truck, leading to an explosion.

 

Disturbing footages from the scene captured some of the victims burnt beyond recognition. However, the portion of the road where the accident occurred has been barricaded from road users.

 

Last week, an unidentified man was burnt to death in the resultant inferno from an explosion from a tanker. The tanker was carrying 33,000 litres of AGO.

 

A number of people were also injured in the ensuing frenzy; and a number of trucks used to transport diesel and black oil that were parked inside the garage caught fire. Earlier this year, the FRSC warned motorists and other Nigerians to desist from buying fuel from black-market. This is to prevent damage to vehicles and other property.

 

