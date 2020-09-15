Early psychosis detection can reduce risk in young people

Doctors in the United Kingdom (UK) have developed a new data mining method to detect many young people with emerging psychosis.

The new method, based on advanced data mining to pick up early risk signs from schools, hospitals, and general doctors, will be presented at the ECNP virtual congress and is in press with a peer-reviewed journal. T

he ECNP is an independent scientific association dedicated to the science and treatment of disorders of the brain. Psychosis is a condition that causes an affected person to lose touch with reality, causing the fellow to suffer from hallucinations or delusions. There are a variety of possible causes, including migration and social stress, trauma, substance abuse, among others. It represents a significant care burden.

Clinical experience has shown that the best way to manage it is to stop it developing, reported the ‘ET Healthworld.com’.

According to the report, over the last 25 years, doctors have developed ways of detecting young people at risk of developing psychosis and predicting which young people might go on to develop the disorder, and so have been able to take steps to the lower risk. However, the report stated that the way clinicians were detecting young people was not systematic and may have missed many at-risk people.

Consequently, doctors in the UK have developed new data mining methods that can potentially detect most people who are at risk of developing psychosis. According to the study lead Professor Paolo Fusar- Poli, of the Institute of Psychiatry at King’s College, London, “Prevention is the most promising way of improving the mental health of young people.

This generation’s mental health is particularly under stress, especially facing the ongoing COVID-19 worry, and we need to intervene urgently. The future for those at risk of psychosis is to intervene before the disorders strike.” Professor Fusar-Poli will present the work while chairing a session on the prevention of mental disorders at the ECNP Congress.

He stated, “We have developed a data mining method to search medical records for those at risk of progressing to psychosis. Many medical records are fairly unstructured, with information of mental health being hidden in sections that do not allow systematic research.

“Our data-mining system does a more complete search of the records people who have been referred to hospital (secondary care), looking for keywords such as weight loss, insomnia, cocaine, guilt, etc. We can look for 14 different terms which we then evaluate for the risk of psychosis. .”

