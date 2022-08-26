Sports

Early return for Lewandowski as Barca draw Bayern, Inter

Posted on Author Charles Ogundiya Comment(0)

It will be a quick return for Barcelona forward, Robert Lewandowski, after his new team was drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich, where he was a cult hero for many years before joining the Catalans at the start of this current season. The draw for the group stages took place in Istanbul on Thursday with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Lewandowski said it was “sad and difficult” to leave Bayern Munich this summer, so he will be delighted to be making a quick return to his old club. His eight years and 375 appearances for the Bundesliga giants were simply phenomenal, as he scored an incredible 344 goals and won eight league titles.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Sports

NFF condoles with FIFA, CAF, Zambia over death of official through cardiac arrest

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock and sorrow over the death of FIFA/CAF Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo, who died on Tuesday after the FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Dr Kabungo was appointed as Doping Control Officer for the match. “We are terribly […]
Sports

EPL: Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton

Posted on Author Reporter

  Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]
Sports

Arsenal owners have ‘no intention’ of selling after Super League backlash

Posted on Author Reporter

  Arsenal’s owners do not plan to sell the Premier League club despite the intense backlash following their involvement in the breakaway European Super League, director Josh Kroenke said. Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica