Early return for Lewandowski as Barca draw Bayern, Inter

It will be a quick return for Barcelona forward, Robert Lewandowski, after his new team was drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich, where he was a cult hero for many years before joining the Catalans at the start of this current season. The draw for the group stages took place in Istanbul on Thursday with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Lewandowski said it was “sad and difficult” to leave Bayern Munich this summer, so he will be delighted to be making a quick return to his old club. His eight years and 375 appearances for the Bundesliga giants were simply phenomenal, as he scored an incredible 344 goals and won eight league titles.
Related Articles
NFF condoles with FIFA, CAF, Zambia over death of official through cardiac arrest
The Nigeria Football Federation has expressed shock and sorrow over the death of FIFA/CAF Medical Officer, Dr Joseph Kabungo, who died on Tuesday after the FIFA World Cup playoff match between Nigeria and Ghana at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja. Dr Kabungo was appointed as Doping Control Officer for the match. “We are terribly […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
EPL: Bournemouth’s woes continue, wins for Arsenal, Everton
Bournemouth’s Premier League survival was dealt another blow as Newcastle beat them comprehensively with an exciting performance at Vitality Stadium. Jefferson Lerma’s mistake was punished by Dwight Gayle to give Newcastle an early lead and Cherries manager Eddie Howe shook his head in frustration as Sean Longstaff made it 2-0 within half an hour. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Arsenal owners have ‘no intention’ of selling after Super League backlash
Arsenal’s owners do not plan to sell the Premier League club despite the intense backlash following their involvement in the breakaway European Super League, director Josh Kroenke said. Arsenal were one of six English clubs who signed up for the project before withdrawing amid a storm of protest from fans, players and the British […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)