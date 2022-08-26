Early return for Lewandowski as Barca draw Bayern, Inter

It will be a quick return for Barcelona forward, Robert Lewandowski, after his new team was drawn in the same group as Bayern Munich, where he was a cult hero for many years before joining the Catalans at the start of this current season. The draw for the group stages took place in Istanbul on Thursday with Barcelona, Bayern Munich, Inter Milan and Viktoria Plzen in Group C. Lewandowski said it was “sad and difficult” to leave Bayern Munich this summer, so he will be delighted to be making a quick return to his old club. His eight years and 375 appearances for the Bundesliga giants were simply phenomenal, as he scored an incredible 344 goals and won eight league titles.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...