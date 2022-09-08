Earnings: COVID-19 era best year for CAC, says registrar-general

Two years after the dreaded coronavirus scourge devastated the global economy and led to closure of businesses, the Registrar-General, Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), Alhaji Garba Abubakar, has described the period as the best for the Commission with regard to revenue generation and remittance. Although he lamented that slash in fees was negatively affecting some of its operations, he, however, stressed that in view of a dedicated and committed workforce, the Commision was able to surmount most of its challenges to achieve set targets and objectives.

A statement by CAC Head of Media, Rasheed Mahe, said Abubakar spoke in Abuja while playing host to members of House of Representatives Committee on Commerce, who visited after a nationwide tour of the Commission’s offices across the country as part of their oversight functions. According to the Registrar General, the Commision will continue to ensure improvement in its workforce through the provision of adequate working tools, conducive working environment as well constant training and retraining of staffers within available resources. Abubakar, who spoke on the reform initiatives of the Commission, said CAC was on the verge of deploying a Customer Relationship Management (CRM) solution to beep up its customer service in line with global best practices. The Chairman of the Committee, Hon. Femi Fakaye, commended transformation at the Commission, saying Abubakar was able to keep the commission afloat against all odds.

He described CAC as one of the vital organs that give life to the Nigerian economy, stressing that the Registrar-Genegeral should sustain positive trajectory and the momentum initiated. In their separate contributions, members of the Committee, including the Deputy Chairman, Honourable Richard Gbande, Hon Ado Sani Kiri and Hon. Dr. Haruna Mshelia, amongst others, took turn to share their experiences about the visits to CAC offices around the country. Abubakar also reassured the Committee of his commitment to sustain and improve on the gains so far recorded.

