Earnipay restates commitment to improving financial wellbeing of salary earners

Earnipay has restated its commitment to driving employee wellness, through its innovative and flexible on-demand access to earned salaries and the new addition of its financial education product, known as MINT as well as savings opportunities. Addressing a news conference in Lagos on Wednesday, Earnipay founder and CEO, Nonso Onwuzulike said: “We are ensuring salary earners have a better control of their finances by developing a network of tools and an ecosystem that enables them to reduce the time to access money, and make better decisions on how they spend, save and invest. With Earnipay, Payday is anyday.” He furthermore expressed his firm’s dedication to ensuring financial wellness for all income earners in Nigeria while adding that the organisation has provided up to N100million of flexible salary access to employees since launching in January and expects to provide their services to 200 thousand employees by the end of 2022, thus positively contributing to Nigeria’s socio-economic agenda. According to him: “We are ready to go all the way with employers to improve the livelihood of their employees and ultimately facilitate a better employee-employer relationship.” He noted that employers need to build their reputation as businesses that care and the imperative to demonstrate this empathy is premised on the fact that the traditional payday structure has become largely ineffective in employee welfare and development.
