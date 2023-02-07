News

Earthquake: Buhari pledges support for Turkey, Syria

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye Comment(0)

President Muhammadu Buhari has on behalf of Nigeria pledged support to offer support in any possible way to Turkey and Syria over a devastating earth-quake in those countries. This was revealed in a statement issued by his spokesman, Femi Adesina, yesterday. The President extended his heartfelt commiserations to the governments and people of Turkey and Syria, and those who lost family and friends in the devastating earthquake in the southern Turkish city of Gaziantep. He wished those injured a speedy recovery and assured that the prayers and thoughts of Nigerians were with the many affected by this severe disaster and its aftershocks.

 

