Ease grip on vaccine stockpiles, World Bank urges rich countries

World Bank President, Mr. David Malpass, yesterday urged wealthy countries to quickly free up excess vaccines for developing economies that are now facing greater needs, by exporting stockpiled doses and giving up options for future deliveries. According to Reuters, Malpass told a Financial Times online event that the World Bank now has “robust” vaccine financing operations in about 18 countries, a figure that will expand to 50 countries and about $4 billion by mid-year. He said advanced countries, “need to give up the options and the control mechanism that they have for the vaccines and let the countries that have deployment systems begin to make those deployments.”
Related Articles
Senate seat: Lagos APC accuses PDP candidate of ‘WAEC certificate forgery’
The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos has sought for the disqualification of the Peoples Democratic Party’s (PDP) candidate for the December 5 senatorial byeelection in Lagos East, Mr. Babatunde Gbadamosi. In a suit marked FHC/CS/1659/2020 filed at the Federal High Court in Lagos, through its lawyer, Kemi Pinheiro (SAN), the APC alleged that […]
Food strike, an insult on Southern Nigeria –SMBLF
The Southern and Middle Belt Leaders Forum (SMBLF) has described as appalling the recent strike of members of the Amalgamated Union of Foodstuff and Cattle Dealers in Nigeria (AUFCDN), stating that the industrial action is an assault on the sensibilities of southerners. T he leaders, in a statement jointly issued yesterday by Mr. Yinka […]
Alleged Fraud: Ex-Benue TSB boss to refund N195.7m
Immediate past Executive Secretary of the Benue State Teaching Service Board (TSB), Dr. Wilfred Uji, is to cough out a whopping N195, 760, 862. 09 being funds he allegedly misappropriated from the cooperative society at the board while in office. Uji is to refund the money to the coffers of the state government. Governor Samuel […]
