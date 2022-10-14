Ease Of Doing Business: A’Ibom ranks 4th

Akwa Ibom has again ranked among the top states for ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The latest ranking of Akwa Ibom on the fourth position among the 36 states and the FCT, is contained is the outcome of a baseline survey by BudgIT.

It could be recalled that the state maintained the same position in 2021 when the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council released the outcome of the “States Ease of Doing Business Substantial Baseline Survey”, undertaken by the Council.

BudgIT, a Nigerian civil organisation with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change, in its 2022 State of States Report, ranked Akwa Ibom behind Gombe, Sokoto and Jigawa, which were first, second and third, respectively.

It could be recalled that since 2015 when he became governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has not relented efforts at improving the business environment in Akwa Ibom State.

Among other efforts, the administration of Governor Emmanuel created Foreign Direct Investment, as a technical unit for business development, in addition to other investments in infrastructure, and Small and Medium Enterprise development.

