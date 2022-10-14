Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Metro & Crime

Ease Of Doing Business: A’Ibom ranks 4th

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

Akwa Ibom has again ranked among the top states for ease of doing business in Nigeria.

The latest ranking of Akwa Ibom on the fourth position among the 36 states and the FCT, is contained is the outcome of a baseline survey by BudgIT.

It could be recalled that the state maintained the same position in 2021 when the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council released the outcome of the “States Ease of Doing Business Substantial Baseline Survey”, undertaken by the Council.

BudgIT, a Nigerian civil organisation with institutional improvement to facilitate societal change, in its 2022 State of States Report, ranked Akwa Ibom behind Gombe, Sokoto and Jigawa, which were first, second and third, respectively.

It could be recalled that since 2015 when he became governor, Mr. Udom Emmanuel has not relented efforts at improving the business environment in Akwa Ibom State.

Among other efforts, the administration of Governor Emmanuel created Foreign Direct Investment, as a technical unit for business development, in addition to other investments in infrastructure, and Small and Medium Enterprise development.

 

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

NSCDC boss tasks personnel on grassroots information gathering

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Commandant-General of Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Ahmed Audi, has urged personnel of the corps to engage in grassroots information gathering.   Audi stated this in a statement issued by NSCDC’s Public Relations Officer, Mr Odumosu Olusola, on Sunday in Abuja. He advised the operatives to take advantage of their closeness and […]
Metro & Crime

2023: YPP poised to take Kwara, nation by storm – National Secretary

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni, Ilorin

 …lauds Judiciary over Ebonyi, C’Rivers’ judgment on defection   Young Progressives Party (YPP) has reiterated its optimism for an impressive outing in next year’s general elections, after concluding its state Congress in Ilorin, the Kwara State capital, on Saturday. The party also commended the Judiciary over judgments sacking defectors from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) […]
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap cleric, son in Ondo; demand N10m ransom

Posted on Author Reporter

  Adewale Momoh, Akure   An Anglican cleric, Venerable Olu Obanla, has been abducted along Ifon-Okeluse road in the Ose Local Government Area of Ondo State. The gunmen kidnapped the Anglican clergy and his son over the weekend. The victims were said to be traveling on the road when the hoodlums waylaid them and took […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica