Ease Of Doing Business: Bello-Koko’s reforms raked in N91bn in one year –Stakeholders

Amid low importation and dwindling revenue generation into the country, stakeholders in the maritime sector and licensed Customs agents have commended the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), for improving the ease of doing business at the nation’s seaports. This, they stated, have increased remittances to the Consolidated Revenue Account (CRA) of the Federal Government from N80 billion to N91 billion in the last one year. Speaking at separate interviews with this newspaper, the stakeholders expressed delight at the improvement in traffic in the port access road virtually rendered activity at the Lagos ports comatose before NPA’s Managing Director, Mohammed Bello-Koko’s reforms. New Telegraph learnt that the stakeholders commended NPA for increased ease of doing business, trade facilitation and the creation of several thousands of jobs through effective barge operation.

The increment, they further argued, was made possible because of Bello-Koko’s private sector background, which he employed to get port managers deliver on the Federal Government’s mandate of increased revenue due to the lure in the oil and gas sector. Interestingly, the stakeholders recalled that visits to Warri, Port Harcourt and Calabar also showed massive improvement in infrastructure and orderliness as against what was obtainable at the ports a few years ago. However, New Telegraph learnt that the NPA revenue had risen from N317 billion in 2020 to N361 billion in 2022, thereby, supporting the Federal Government in meeting its obligation to Nigerians. To underscore this fact, an NPA official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said:

“The NPA has supported the national economy through unprecedented revenue generation and remittances to CRF of the federation with revenues steadily growing from N317 billion in 2020 to N361 billion in 2022 and remittances progressively soaring from N80 billion in 2020 to N91 billion by financial year end 2022.” In order to boost the ease of doing business, Bello-Koko, who was appointed acting Managing Director on May 6, 2021 and confirmed as substantive on February 21, 2022, recently approved the licensing of 10 Export Processing Terminals (EPT) to facilitate seamless export cargo out of the nation’s seaports. Speaking at the event, an importer, Akinwale James, told journalists, that: “Licensing of 10 Export Processing Terminals to facilitate exports at Nigerian Sea Ports is to provide a one-stop shop for export where quality control, cargo assessment by all government agencies and issuance of good-to-ship clearance will be obtained. “This has led to a significant reduction in truck turnaround time due to successful implementation of the E-Call Up System.” Corroborating him, a clearing agent, Chukwuka Ayam, said: “Enforcement of Minimum Safety Standards on trucks which stipulates that all trucks accessing the Ports are inspected, certified and issued stickers to assure safety. 65% reduction in number of accidents recorded, arising from improved standards of trucks operating within the port’s premises.” It was gathered that the enforcement of the Minimum Safety Standards on trucks accessing the ports by the current management of the NPA has led to 65% reduction in number of accidents recorded at the port corridor. On the development of Port Community System on the automation and digitalization of the port processes, an NPA official revealed that the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) had been engaged. He said: “The current management has engaged with the IMO on development of Port Community System pursuant to the IMO instrument on automation and digitalisation of port processes. “Also, award of consultancy for the deployment of Vessel Traffic Service (VTS); a maritime safety measure that equips with Domain Awareness Capability to enable us guide and provide safety information to vessels within our channels and ports approaches in line with the Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS) conventions.”

