Ease of Doing Business: Edo enhances job frontiers

The Edo Government says it will leave no stone unturned in promoting the Ease of Doing Business in its efforts to improve the state’s economy. To this end, it said it was collaborating with the German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ)- Pro Poor Promotion Growth and Employment in Nigeria SEDIN programme..

Blessing Ajimoti, the state coordinator of GEZ-SEDIN, said this at a High level Roundtable of the Edo State Ease of Doing Business Council in Benin. According to Ajimoti, creating an enabling business environment, especially at the grassroots, is necessary to grow Micro, Small and Medium Scale Enterprises (MSMEs).

“The SEDIN programme is supporting the Ease of Doing Business Secretariats in its focal states. “The aim is to reform the development and implementation of the institutional, legal and regulatory frameworks toward the impevement of the business enabling environment in the states.

“As we know, Ease of Doing Business for inclusive growth can only really be achieved when the efforts of the Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are informed by the needs and priorities of the private sector,” she said. She recommended regular engagement between the public and private sector in the state to interact on the key challenges faced by business operators, foster common understanding and proffer solutions. According to her, “periodic and formal engagements with the private sector will also provide the Edo government with the opportunity to inform the private sector about the reforms and opportunities being introduced by the MDAs.” Also speaking, Chairman of the Edo State Ease of Doing Business Council, Mr Joseph Eboigbe, said the council had developed a communication team to drive government reforms at the grassroots. The chairman, represented by Mr Kelvin Uwaibi, Secretary of the Council, said “Ease of doing business cuts across every arm of government. “So we are working with the 18 local government councils toward supporting business development in the state.” He said the recent inauguration of Ease of Doing Business Guide was to ensure sustainability of efforts being put in place to have an enabling business environment in the state.

 

