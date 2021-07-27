Some of the arrested #EndSARS protesters at Lekki Toll Plaza, Lagos...Saturday. PHOTOS: SULEIMAN HUSAINI
News

East-West road: Youths shut down Nigeria’s maritime, industrial hub in Rivers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Masha PORT HARCOURT Comment(0)

Hundreds of youths from Eleme community in Eleme Local Government Area yesterday shut down the East-West road that linked Onne Trailer Park and the Refiner Road Junction leading directly to the Port Harcourt Refinery over the poor state of the road.

 

Very early yesterday morning, the youth divided themselves and blocked the Onne Trailer Park, Refinery Junction and Akpajo that led to Eleme Petrochemical, preventing vehicular movements in the process.

 

The blocked section of the road led directly to Ogoni and Ijaw communities, as well as Akwa Ibom State, forcing interstate commuters from Port Harcourt to divert to Aba Road, while those coming from Akwa Ibom had to take another route.

 

They used articulated vehicles whose tyres they had already deflated to block the movement of goods and persons along the affected road, forcing hundreds of commuters to trek long distances from the Trailer Park Junction to Akoajo, while others trekked from the opposite direction.

 

Among the industries and factories affected were Indorama Eleme Chemical and Fertilizer Company, Onne Oil and Gas Free Zone, Federal Ocean and Lighter Terminals, Notore Chemicals and Fertilizer Company. Also affected were Port Harcourt Refining Company, the International Institute of Tropical Agriculture and the Nigerian Naval College.

 

The protesting youths said the road had turned to a death trap that deserved urgent repairs, noting that despite several calls on the Federal Government to repair it, nothing had been done.

 

They described their action as a peaceful move to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the poor state of the road, noting also that the ‘fix our road protest’ was propelled by the total disregard for the lives of people who plied the road.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

