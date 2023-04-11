Easter: A’Ibom gov preaches unity, reels out scorecard

Akwa Ibom State Governor, Udom Emmanuel has reeled out his achievements in the last eight years and urged the people to unite as his successor, pastor Umo Eno, is competent to bring more positive developments in the years ahead. In a state-wide broadcast
Amotekun ejects 37 herders, 5,000 cows from Ondo forests
Following the violation of the order of Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu that herdsmen operating in Ondo State should register or vacate the forest reserves, 37 herders and 5,000 cows have been flushed out of the state’s reserves. The ejection of the herdsmen and their cattle was carried out yesterday by the State Security Network Agency, known […]
Buhari: Senegalese honour conferred on Emir of Kano, Bayero richly deserved
President Muhammadu Buhari has said the honour conferred on the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, by Senegalese President Macky Sall is “richly deserved”. In a congratulatory message through his spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said Sall conferred the highest honour of the National Order of Lion on the monarch in Dakar in the course […]
2023: Let’s approach elections as a unit –APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) Caretaker/ Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee has charged members to approach the 2023 general elections as a unit. The Committee noted that it is difficult to manage a nuclear family, let alone a party as big as the APC. Speaking at the National Secretariat of APC in Abuja yesterday while […]