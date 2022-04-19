Metro & Crime

Easter: Amotekun rescues two kidnapped victims in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

Operatives of Osun Western Security Network Agency codenamed Amotekun Corps have rescued two persons from kidnappers along Ile- Ife-Ilesa expressway in Osun State.

 

The victims identified as Bakare Ibraheem from Odo Owa in Ogun State and Eric Esoha from Enugu State were abducted by the kidnappers when they were travelling to Ilesa.

 

Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, made the disclosure yesterday, saying his men were on the trail of the  kidnappers. He added that the victims were attacked along the expressway by armed robbers while travelling to Ilesa from Lagos to deliver a product.

 

Shittu said: “The hoodlums stopped the vehicle around 12:15am and ordered the driver and person sitting beside him to come down while the driver tried to escape from the scene but unfortunately they got him and he was macheted and stabbed. Our men responded to a distress call, chasing the criminals to their den where the victims were rescued but their abductors fled the scene.

 

The rescue operation was carried out by Ife Area Command Amotekun personnel”.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

