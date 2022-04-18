Metro & Crime

Easter: Amotekun rescues two kidnapped victims in Osun

Posted on Author Ayobami Agboola, Osogbo Comment(0)

The Operatives of Osun Western Security Network Agency, codenamed name Amotekun Corps, have rescued two persons, named Bakare Ibraheem from Odo Owa in Ogun State and Eric Esoha from Enugu State from the captives of their abductors, located along Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Osun State.

This was revealed Monday by the Field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, who said the victims were attacked along the expressway by armed robbers while travelling to Ilesa from Lagos to deliver a product.

Shittu said: “The hoodlums stopped the vehicle around 12:15am and ordered the driver and person sitting beside him to come down while the driver tried to escape from scene but unfortunately they got him and they stabbed him, our men responded to a distress call, chasing the criminals to their den where the victims were rescued but their abductors fled from the scene.

 “The rescue operation was carried out by the Ife area command Amotekun personnel, saying they are on the trail of the arm robbers with an assurance that they would be apprehended.”

He further said the move is to further reassure the people of the state that Amotekun would stop at nothing in ensuring that criminals are driven away from the state.

One of the victims, Ibraheem, while narrating his ordeal, said they were travelling from Lagos to Ilesa before the unfortunate incident happened.

He said the driver of the Sienna vehicle took the armed robbers for security operatives on the road but they turned out to be criminals, ordering them out of the vehicle.

He added that he was in the forest with pains after he was stabbed by the arm robbers before the intervention of the Amotekun personnel, saying the armed robbers fled after sighting men from the security outfit.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

20-year-old girl’s body found in Delta school

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole

…vital parts missing There was an uneasy calm at Umusume community, Obriaruku in Ukwuani Local Government Area of Delta State as a decomposing body of a 20-year-old girl was found in the community school. The victim, identified as Miss Anwuli Joy, was allegedly found in the early hours of yesterday on the Esume-Uku Primary School […]
Metro & Crime

Yoruba Nation rally: Jumoke, working to assist me, siblings –Mother

Posted on Author Taiwo Jimoh

Mother of Monsurat Jumoke Oyeleke, killed at Ojota, Lagos, during the Yoruba Nation rally on Saturday, said the victim went to work as a sales girl to assist her and her siblings.   The bereaved mother, Mrs. Ifeoluwa Adeeko, said her condition made Jumoke to work as a sales girl where she met her untimely […]

Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom
Metro & Crime

A’Ibom: Emmanuel declares Sept. 18 coconut day

Posted on Author Tony Anichebe, Uyo

…flags off planting of 300,000 more seedlings Governor Udom Emmanuel, Saturday flagged off the planting of 300,000 special breed of coconut seedlings in Akwa Ibom, announcing September 18 as the annual coconut day in the state. This follows the government’s target of cultivating  two million coconut seedlings in the state to serve as raw materials […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica