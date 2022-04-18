Easter: Amotekun rescues two kidnapped victims in Osun

The Operatives of Osun Western Security Network Agency, codenamed name Amotekun Corps, have rescued two persons, named Bakare Ibraheem from Odo Owa in Ogun State and Eric Esoha from Enugu State from the captives of their abductors, located along Ife-Ilesa Expressway in Osun State.

This was revealed Monday by the Field Commander of Osun Amotekun Corps, Comrade Amitolu Shittu, who said the victims were attacked along the expressway by armed robbers while travelling to Ilesa from Lagos to deliver a product.

Shittu said: “The hoodlums stopped the vehicle around 12:15am and ordered the driver and person sitting beside him to come down while the driver tried to escape from scene but unfortunately they got him and they stabbed him, our men responded to a distress call, chasing the criminals to their den where the victims were rescued but their abductors fled from the scene.

“The rescue operation was carried out by the Ife area command Amotekun personnel, saying they are on the trail of the arm robbers with an assurance that they would be apprehended.”

He further said the move is to further reassure the people of the state that Amotekun would stop at nothing in ensuring that criminals are driven away from the state.

One of the victims, Ibraheem, while narrating his ordeal, said they were travelling from Lagos to Ilesa before the unfortunate incident happened.

He said the driver of the Sienna vehicle took the armed robbers for security operatives on the road but they turned out to be criminals, ordering them out of the vehicle.

He added that he was in the forest with pains after he was stabbed by the arm robbers before the intervention of the Amotekun personnel, saying the armed robbers fled after sighting men from the security outfit.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...