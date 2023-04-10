Easter: APC Carpets Adeleke’s Failure To Offset Inherited Accumulated Half Salaries As Promised

The Osun State Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has cautioned the state Governor, Ademola Adeleke to discontinue the injection of deception, duplicity, divisive sentiment, and acrimony into the governance of the state.

Adeleke in his Easter message promised the state government workers the implementation of the cash backing of the promotions done by former Governor Gboyega Oyetola after he had verifiably failed to effect same to form part of the last March salaries.

Since Adeleke and his party, the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), succeeded in making use of maximum force by the militia wing of the PDP to win the presidential, national assembly, and the house of assembly elections across the state, the governor has been feigning acceptability and popularity of himself and his party.

It would be recalled that Adeleke had paid two of the 30 months’ inherited generational half salaries of the state senior staff constituting 25 per cent of the government workforce.

The state caretaker committee Chairman of the PDP, Dr Akindele Adekunle, had falsely stated that Adeleke had offset all the inherited accumulated half salaries when the contrary was the case.

In his response, the Osun State acting Chairman of the APC, Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, in a statement issued by the party’s Director of Media and Information, Chief Kola Olabisi, in Osogbo on Monday said that the bane of the PDP in the state has been talking much but doing little or absolutely nothing.

Lawal disclosed that the needless politicisation of everything that the government of Adeleke does has become deafening, disheartening, and obviously irritating to the discerning minds in the society.

In the words of the state APC Acting Chairman: “It is on record that as a government, Oyetola’s administration also paid arrears of half salaries.

“The only difference is that we never played dirty politics with it as we concentrated on contributory pensioners at the state and local government levels.

“It is strange that Adeleke who is yet to finish the payment of the 2022 November salaries has been beating about the bush shopping for cheap popularity.

“To prove that Adeleke is not vindictive, wicked, and inhuman, he should, without further delay, effect the payment of the public workers whose salaries had been appropriated by his predecessor before he(Adeleke) came into the saddle on November 27, 2022.

“Adeleke should inform the public what he did with the already appropriated November 2022 salaries of the public workers who worked till the 27th of the month in question.

“The governor should also be bold enough to tell the public when he unfroze the state public bank accounts with which he effected with one of his obnoxious and unpopular executive orders at the onset of his administration”, Lawal stated.

