Easter Celebration: Adeleke Felicitates With Christians, Reiterates Commitment To Good Governance

The Governor of Osun State, Ademola Adeleke on Friday felicitated with the Christian faithful on the occasion of this year’s Easter celebration.

He urged them to use the occasion to reflect on the very essence of the divine sacrifice by Jesus Christ.

Adeleke, who in a message signed by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, noted that Easter impressed on humanity the unquantifiable power of love, tasked the Christian faithful to let the valuable lessons of Jesus’s sacrifice reflect on them all the time.

He advised Christians to hold to the message of love and compassion, which are the basis of the Easter celebration, noting that with love, “we will not only enjoy a peaceful society but also make the right progress.

“Easter is a classic example of the power of love. Jesus Christ, as we are made to know, gave up himself to save mankind from the consequences of their transgressions.

“Beyond the celebration that comes with the moment, it is also a reminder of how love can save and why we must imbibe the culture of selfless service to humanity as exemplified by Jesus Christ.

“Let’s be concerned about the good of each other and show tolerance irrespective of our differences.”

Reiterating his commitment to the welfare of the people of the state, he assured civil servants in Osun that he would fulfill the promises made to them on improving their welfare.

He said his administration would ensure the cash backing of promotions done by his predecessor, Adegboyega Oyetola, assuring that the public service leadership is working hard to conclude the computations across the ministries, departments, and agencies.

The Governor ascertained the Osun people of his administration’s readiness to ensure that the resources of the state truly serve the citizenry, noting the efforts of his government to block all leakages in the state’s finance and priority being accorded areas of needs of people across the grassroots and urban centres.

Like this: Like Loading...