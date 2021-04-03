Easter celebration: Catholic Bishop urges Nigerians to pursue peace, unity of Nigeria

The Bishop, Catholic Diocese of Abeokuta, Most Rev. Dr. Peter Olukayode Odetoyinbo yesterday called on those agitating for the disintegration of Nigeria to jettison the idea, but rather, work for its unity, progress and development under a united entity. The cleric condemned the issuance of ultimatum to some Nigerians to vacate a section of the country.

Bishop Odetoyinbo, in his Easter message to Nigerians, noted that “the calls for the disintegration of the country or secession by some nationalists in the name of restructuring must be re-evaluated particularly when it is tainted with hate and resentment”. He said, “Every Nigerian must have a sense of belonging and should be free to live in any part of the country”.

“Such rights should be exercised with respect for the rights of other citizens and the constitutional provisions of the government. A detribalized Nigeria should be our dream where people are not judged by their tribes but by the quality of their person, character and competence”. Speaking on insecurity in the country, Bishop Odetoyinbo noted that “the menace continues as a regular trademark in our country due to lack of respect for human and family life, as violence is constantly visited on innocent Nigerians by perceived enemies of our nation both local and foreign.”

