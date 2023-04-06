Easter Celebration: IBEDC Felicitates Christians, Warns Against Assault On Staff

The management of Ibadan Electricity Distribution Company (IBEDC) Plc has felicitated Christians as they mark this year’s Easter celebration, charging them to demonstrate the godly virtues of compassion, kindness, and tolerance.

While wishing all its customers and Nigerians a safe and memorable Easter holiday, the Managing Director, Engr. Kingsley Achife in a message, assured customers across its network of quality service delivery during the Easter break.

“We recognize the fact that the electricity demand always increases during the festive season, we have therefore positioned our technical crew to ensure that the allocation we get from the national grid is equitably distributed and that faults are cleared as fast as possible so our customers enjoy an energy hitch-free holiday”.

He also used the opportunity to caution and appeal against harassment of the company’s employees on duty, noting that IBEDC has provided multiple channels and customer care centres through which customers may seek redress.

He however advised customers to ensure that their homes and business premises are properly wired and earthed only by licensed technicians to ensure the safety of their lives and property.

“It is illegal and dangerous for anyone to trade, live or work near electricity installations or even tamper with them. Motorists are also admonished to avoid drinking under the influence of alcohol and observe traffic rules to prevent collisions with electric poles.

As we celebrate with family and friends, it is important to be aware of electrical safety tips to prevent accidents and ensure a happy and healthy Easter”. He explained.

The MD encouraged customers to take advantage of our hassle-free channels of payment to pay bills and vend such as Quick Teller, transact Payarena, Jumia, Watu, Buypower, and ATM to avoid disconnection during the holiday period.

’’ Our offices will also remain open during the public holidays from 9 am-3 pm; you can also call our customer care line-0700123999 or email us at customercare@ibedc.com,“ he added.

