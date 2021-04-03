News Top Stories

EASTER CELEBRATION: IGP orders adequate personnel deployment

As part of measures to ensure violence-free Easter celebrations, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Mohammed Adamu, has ordered the deployment of adequate personnel and assets nationwide. Supervising Assistant Inspectors General of Police (AIGs), as well as Commissioners of Police (CPs) in charge of the 36 state commands and the FCT, have, therefore, been charged to ensure full implementation of the directive. Also, officers of the IGP Monitoring Unit, alongside the X-Squad will be deployed along highways, to monitor the conducts of police personnel on special operation. Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CP Frank Mba, who made the disclosure in a statement,yesterday, also conveyed the police chief’s greetings to Christians in the country on the celebration of the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

