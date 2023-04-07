Easter Celebration: Tonto Dikeh Calls Out Wike, Others

Nollywood actress turn politician, Tonto Dikeh has taken to her social media handle to throw subtle shades at the Governor of River State, Nyesom Wike and his allies as the world prepares for the celebration of Easter.

Speaking in a viral video shared via his verified Instagram page, the former deputy governorship candidate was seen calling out backstabbers, snitches, and betrayals, reminding them that this was their week.

Captioning the video, Tonto Dikeh who also hailed from Rivers State mentioned the name of Governor Wike and others, adding that she hopes they are basking in the glory of what they did to Jesus Christ and are still doing today.

The proud mother of one who tagged them Judas Iscariot celebrated them as she noted that if they can do that to Jesus, they can do the same to her.

Sending Easter greetings to Governor Wike and his cohort, she wrote, “Hello backstabbers, snitches, and betrayals, this is your week.

“I hope you bask in the glory of what you did to the Lord Jesus Christ and what you are doing to us today. It’s your week. I celebrate you, una do am to Jesus who I be”.

“Happy Easter Governor Wike and Co”

