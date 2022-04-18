News

Easter: Darkness cannot triumph over God’s plans – El-Rufai

Posted on Author Baba Negedu KADUNA

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has called on the people of the state to imbibe the sacrifice that goes with Easter even as he added that darkness cannot triumph over the plans of God for the state.

 

In his Easter message to the people of the state, the governor said: “In these difficult times, the example set by Jesus Christ, the pain, the sacrifice, the triumph and the message of hope echo with timeless resonance.”

 

El-Rufai, who congratulated the Christian faithful on the completion of Lent and the great feast of Easter, said: “This festival of triumph follows the holy season of Lent, during which the Christian community engaged in fasting, prayers and works of char-ity.

 

As people of faith, let us continue to practice in our daily lives the lessons of sacrifice, care for the poor, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, irrespective of tribe or religion, observed during the fasting.”

 

He said: “Easter symbolises the triumph of hope over despair and an affirmation that darkness cannot triumph over the plans and wishes of Almighty God. Jesus Christ set an example of sacrifice that has moved men and women through the ages.

 

As we celebrate the triumph of Christ, let us embrace all the lessons of Easter.”

 

“Let us uphold each other in our common humanity and pray for peace in our land. Let us do our best to promote harmony in our communities and reject strife in our land. Let hope never depart from our hearts.”

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

News

Ortom raises the alarm over Miyetti Allah’s planned attack

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, yesterday raised the alarm over what he described as a well-planned and coordinated attack on his administration and communities in the state by Miyetti Allah groups in collaboration with some opposition elements in the state.   The orchestrated attack, the governor hinted, was coming in the form of sponsored protests […]
News Top Stories

Six states record I,786 suspected cases of cholera

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Six states reported 1,786 suspected cases of cholera between June 20 and June 26, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), said in Abuja yesterday. NCDC’s Director-General, Dr Chikwe Ihekweazu, listed the states as Bauchi, 1,239 cases; Kano, 362 cases; Niger, 62 cases; Zamfara, 55 cases; Kaduna, 59 cases and Plateau, nine cases.   He […]
News

YPN to INEC: Respect Appeal Court’s judgement on party deregistration

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Youth Party of Nigeria (YPN) has called on the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to obey the Court of Appeal judgement that upheld the Federal High Court’s decision restraining it from deregistering the party. Justice T.Y. Hassan of the Court of Appeal had on Tuesday upheld the lower court’s decision, which set aside INEC’s […]

