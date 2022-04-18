Easter: Darkness cannot triumph over God’s plans – El-Rufai

Kaduna State Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, has called on the people of the state to imbibe the sacrifice that goes with Easter even as he added that darkness cannot triumph over the plans of God for the state.

In his Easter message to the people of the state, the governor said: “In these difficult times, the example set by Jesus Christ, the pain, the sacrifice, the triumph and the message of hope echo with timeless resonance.”

El-Rufai, who congratulated the Christian faithful on the completion of Lent and the great feast of Easter, said: “This festival of triumph follows the holy season of Lent, during which the Christian community engaged in fasting, prayers and works of char-ity.

As people of faith, let us continue to practice in our daily lives the lessons of sacrifice, care for the poor, deep spiritual reflection and love for all humankind, irrespective of tribe or religion, observed during the fasting.”

He said: “Easter symbolises the triumph of hope over despair and an affirmation that darkness cannot triumph over the plans and wishes of Almighty God. Jesus Christ set an example of sacrifice that has moved men and women through the ages.

As we celebrate the triumph of Christ, let us embrace all the lessons of Easter.”

“Let us uphold each other in our common humanity and pray for peace in our land. Let us do our best to promote harmony in our communities and reject strife in our land. Let hope never depart from our hearts.”

