Easter: Ecobank reassures customers of 24-hour services

Ahead of the Easter holidays, Ecobank Nigeria has reassured its customers that they will be able to shop seamlessly and carry out all their transactions via the Ecobank Digital platforms, which include the Ecobank Mobile app, USSD *326#, Ecobank Online, Ecobank OmniPlus, Ecobank Omnilite, EcobankPay, Ecobank RapidTransfer, ATMs, and PoS terminals. The lender said its extensive distribution network of over 50,000 agency banking locations spread across the country would also be available to customers.

Speaking on the ubiquitous nature of the Ecobank Mobile app, Babajide Sipe, Head Marketing and Corporate Communications, Ecobank Nigeria, said the app which is available for download on the Apple Store and Google Playstore makes it extremely easy to bank on the go 24/7, enabling customers to cater to their everyday banking needs anywhere and at any time directly from their mobile device.

He stated: “Our mobile app allows customers manage their accounts, send money, make payments, buy airtime, pay for services and do other transactions across the 33 African countries where Ecobank is present. “The mobile app is secure, reliable, convenient, and available to everyone. At Ecobank, we have just one Mobile App on Google Play store, unlike other banks with different apps in the respective countries they operate.

 

Our Reporters

