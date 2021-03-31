Easter: FG declares April 2, 5 as public holidays

As part of preparations for the 2021 Easter celebrations, the federal government yesterday declared April 2 (Good Friday) and April 5, as public holidays. Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the announcement on behalf of the federal government, enjoined millions of Christian faithful in the country to emulate the attributes of forbearance, forgiveness, kindness, humility, love, peace and patience, which were demonstrated by Jesus Christ.

In a statement by Mr. Mohammed Manga, director of press and public relations of the ministry, Aregbesola called on the faithful to take advantage of the Easter celebration to pray for the peace, unity, and progress of the nation. This was as he assured that the government would leave no stone unturned in dealing decisively with the spate of kidnappings, banditry and other crimes and criminality being perpetrated by enemies of state in parts of Nigeria.

