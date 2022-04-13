Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared April 15 and 18 public holidays in celebration of Easter. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which are associated with Jesus Christ, who died to save mankind. A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, quoted the minister as saying: “Security is everybody’s business. “I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and publicspiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and safety of life and property.”
