Easter: FG declares Friday, Monday public holidays

The Federal Government has declared April 15 and 18 public holidays in celebration of Easter. Minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration, urged Christians to emulate the attributes of sacrifice, togetherness, forgiveness, kindness, love, peace and patience, which are associated with Jesus Christ, who died to save mankind. A statement by the Permanent Secretary, Dr. Shuaib Belgore, quoted the minister as saying: “Security is everybody’s business. “I, therefore, urge Nigerians and foreigners resident in our country to display a high sense of citizenship and publicspiritedness at this critical time in the history of our country, by supporting the efforts of all security agencies in bringing peace and safety of life and property.”

 

News

Sirika warns local airline operators against blame game

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Minister of Aviation, Senator Hadi Sirika, yesterday, warned local airline operators under the aegis of Airlines Operators of Nigeria, (AON) to stop blaming his Ministry and relevant aviation regulatory agencies for the unsavory operating environment and decline in profit. Sirika gave the warning at the last day of the three-day public hearing on the six […]
News

The importance of innovations as an engine for development

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

  What’s an innovation? According to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development (mostly know as OECD), an innovation is defined as the implementation of a new or significantly improved process, good or service. It includes marketing methods or even organizational methods in entrepreneurial environments such as companies: arguably, the startup model in companies is […]
News Top Stories

Osinbajo: Several govt efforts at poverty alleviation not yielding desired results

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has lamented that several efforts at poverty alleviation by the government in the country were not yielding the desired results. Osinbajo stated this yesterday at the inaugural meeting of the National Poverty Reduction with Growth Strategy Steering Committee he chaired at the Presidential Villa. According to a release by his spokesman, […]

