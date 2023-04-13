‘Easter holiday boosts nation’s economy’

Dr Thomas Olaleye Ogungbangbe has commended the positive relationship between public holidays and consumer spending in favour of the nation’s economy.

He made the commendation in his goodwill message to Christians on the occasion of this year’s commemoration of Easter, hallmarked by the crucifixion, death and resurrection of Jesus Christ and the invaluable benefits, lessons from the successful completion of the 40-day Lent.

Ogungbangbe, an urbane business- man and suave politician, entrenched in the Ijesa North All Progressives Congress (APC), Osun State, stated that people who travel to different places for celebration during the Easter public holiday spend more money on consumables in supermarkets and colourful entertainments of families, relations and loved ones that generates booming activities in commerce and public transportations.

He noted that: “A public holiday is used for sleeping half the day and the rest of the day and weekend for leisure time out there, with the families, friends, acquaintances as a way to appreciate the beauty of living, reminding themselves of how wonderful it is to be alive.

“They are joined for celebrations at amusement parks, recreation centres, and restaurants by other charming fun characters in the relaxation for food and champagnes to improve health, longevity and strengthen bonds. And all of that boosts the consumer spending in naira and other foreign currencies that tells so much positively on the growth of the economy of the nation.”

He said that the coincidence of the Christian Lent and the on – going month of the Muslim fasting, called Ramadan, is a divine coincidence for the atonement of the sins of the world in order to reconcile man with his Creator.

“If the faithful of the two global religions could abstain from food for such relatively specified periods of time, nothing else could stop them from conquering any temptation after the holy fasts,” Ogungbangbe opined.

According to him, the tradition of the exchange of simple gifts and sharing of lots of traditional meals, other tasty treats and fun with neighbours and friends, associated with Easter, and Ed al -Fitr, the Muslim festival of breaking the fast soonest, have a good role in improving the society and significant good effect on the nation’s economic development.

He charged the Easter holiday makers, particularly, the nation’s public servants to refrain from any economic shut down, but get rededicated to increased productivity after holiday, saying: “The compulsory rest offered by the holiday has had your health reinstated for quality service delivery.”