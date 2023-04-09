Easter holiday tennis clinic starts Tuesday at Ikoyi Club

The 5th edition of the annual Easter Holiday Tennis Clinic for junior players starts tomorrow at the Ikoyi Club 1938. Registration for the event is expected to end today as the organisers already revealed that the response received so far has been very huge with high expectation that this edition would be colourful. Boys and girls between will compete in the age brackets of 5-7 years, 8-10 years, 11- 13 years, and 14-16 years. The oganisers, Ikoyi Club, in collaboration with Leadway Assurance has engaged top-rated coaches to give the kids foundational lessons on the sport.

After the clinic, a tournament will also be staged for the kids who are expected to come from various parts of the stage or even beyond since it is a holiday period for students. The Ikoyi Club Tennis Section Captain, Mrs Chizoba Onuoha, and expressed optimism the tournament would be highly entertaining. “We are proud to be promoting global harmony through recreation and this event which is for the young ones is aimed at teaching the kids the rudiments of tennis just as we encourage the parents to come around and cheer the kids,” Onuoha said. The junior tennis clinic / tournament which starts Tuesday ends on Saturday April 15.

