Easter: IGP orders massive deployment of operatives, assets nationwide

As part of measures to guarantee a crimefree Easter celebration, the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has ordered an emplacement of water-tight security across the country. By the directive, all State Commissioners of Police (CPs), as well as their supervising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs), are to ensure adequate deployment of operational assets to areas of security interest within their respective areas of responsibility (AoRs). They are also to undertake security patrols of all public spaces, and critical national assets. Acting Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, who made the disclosure in a statement, yesterday, noted that the public will witness visibility policing during the period.

“The IGP equally ordered that supervising officers should ensure confidence- boosting, proactive, and high visibility patrols are carried out along the highways, motor parks, train stations, airports, worship centres, recreation centres, banks, and other financial institutions while taking adequate measures to provide a peaceful, crime-free, and enabling environment for religious, cultural and other socioeconomic activities to thrive,” the Force’s spokesperson said. He continued: “In addition, the Commissioners of Police and their supervising AIGs have been directed to ensure proper supervision of the men assigned for these assignments.

