Easter: Kaduna police deploy MOPOL, Anti-kidnapping, explosive experts

Police in Kaduna State say they have said deployed the Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), State Intelligent Bureau (SIB), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units (EOD) and the conventional police to protect travellers and residents during Easter.

In a statement, the spokesman ASP Muhammed Jalige assured residents of safety during the celebration as all parts of the state, including highways and worship centres would be protected. Jalige said: “The personnel for this special operation was drawn from Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), State Intelligent Bureau (SIB), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units (EOD), and the conventional police all geared towards ensuring adequate protection of life and property of lawabiding citizens before, during and after Easter. The arrangement is to cover highways, worship centres, recreational centres, and other places operationally marked as vulnerable.”

