Easter: Nigeria’ll rise again – Cleric

The President of the Organisation of African Instituted Churches (OAIC) Nigeria Region, Elder Israel Akinadewo, yesterday felicitated Christians on the celebration of Easter, calling on Nigerians to fight the spirit of bitterness and hatred in order to make speedy progress.

Akinadewo said with genuine love and collective efforts, Nigerians can bring forces against the country to bend knees. The Easter season he pointed out provides opportunity for sober reflection, repentance, forgiveness, show of love to one another, humility and eschew of bitterness. He said further: “The Easter season is summarily a time to uphold the godliness virtue of Christianity. These were days that Christ finally taught us that irrespective of the plans of the enemy, if we stand for one another, the devil cannot overcome our collective efforts and resolve.

“For Nigeria, Christ has died for our economic depression, He has taken away the hatred that we might have against ourselves and replaced them with love, the tomb of our instability is empty, the tomb of the insecurity in our nation is empty, the tomb of unemployment in our nation is empty, the tomb of kidnapping in our country is empty, the tomb of ineffective leadership is covered with responsible leadership, and with the spirit of oneness, forgiveness and love, our nation Nigeria, shall be greater, through Christ our Lord.” In the same vein, the Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins enjoined Nigerians to be agents of change, to recognise and allow the risen Christ to have His way in bringing light to the nation and heal wounds hindering the unity of the country.

