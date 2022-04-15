Easter: NSCDC deploys 1,550 personnel in C’River

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Cross River have deployed 1,550 personnel across the state to beef up security for the Easter celebration. The Commandant of NSCDC in the state, Mr. Samuel Fadeyi, disclosed this yesterday in an interview in Calabar, the state capital with journalists. Fadeyi said that the personnel were already positioned at their different locations of posting with a view to ensure a peaceful Easter celebration.

“We have put the necessary things in place to ensure that security is provided during this Easter. Accordingly, we have deployed 1,550 personnel across the state to beef up security during the period. “Currently, we are doing a clearance operation in synergy with other security agencies in the state to ensure that no miscreant is allowed to cause or foment trouble anywhere. Also, we are at the height of political activities, so we are doing a lot in ensuring that we keep miscreants far away,” he said. He, therefore, advised Christians in the state to use the Easter period for sober reflections and to reflect on the teachings of Jesus Christ, His death and resurrection.

