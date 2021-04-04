Easter: Nwabunike tasks Freight Forwarders to be compliant, pay customs duty

National President of Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) Hon. Iju Tony Nwabunike has called on freight forwarders to join hands with the Federal Government in the task of building virile, charging them to always pay the accurate Custom Duty due to the government while clearing goods.

Nwabunike in his Easter message, to the Nigerian maritime community on Friday, tasked the freight forwarders to forgive one another their sins and equally resolve to sin again against God, neighbour or country by endevouring to give the government what belongs (Customs duty) to it.

He said the call become necessary in view of the fact that the Federal Government needs every revenue it can get to enable it continue it infrastructural development programmes, saying all members of ANLCA and other freight forwarders doing business in the Nigerian ports must learn from the lesions of Easter be resolving to be compliant with the extant laws guiding trade.

“For those of us in the maritime industry, this should be a time to reflect on the very strong virtues Easter celebration brings with.

Let’s increase the love for ourselves and great country Nigeria “Forgiveness should be freely extended amongst ourselves without being judgmental. For those of us who observed the forty days fasting that precedes Easter, it’s time to resolve not to go back to anything ungodly.

“Actions that exemplify compliance to rules like honest declarations, payment of right duty demonstrated by Jesus in tax remittance when he talked about giving to Caesar what belongs to Caesar should not depart from us. “I enjoin importers and agents to always pay their taxes either in the form of import duty or otherwise. It is in following in the footsteps of Jesus.”

Hon Nwabunike said sincere declarations and being law abiding will not only give the declarant and agents peace of mind; it is a way of contributing to national economic growth for the common good.

He tasked importers and international traders to avoid bringing things that hurt the health of consumers or inflame society such as hard drugs, arms, ammunition and unwholesome or expired consumables.

According to him, if port users are sincere, laudable initiatives like the electronic call up system will be implemented with ease without the observed hiccups in its implementation “Jesus has given us examples to emulate this season and always. May God’s love and blessings reign in our lives, families, careers and associations now and always.

“The resurrection power God manifested in Jesus is truly a symbol of hope that things can get better than they were yesterday and opportunities in our future are limitless. “Let’s make sacrifices for the common good, be forgiving, avoid greed, run away from acts of betrayal and shun lust for earthly wealth at the detriment of common good,” Nwabunike said.

