News

Easter: Oyebanji Calls For Moderation, Seeks Prayer For State, Country

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has congratulated Christians in the state and Nigeria in general for witnessing another Easter season.

The Governor, in his Easter congratulatory message on Friday signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, urged Christians to emulate the sacrificial life of Jesus Christ who laid down his life for the salvation of mankind.

Oyebanji who congratulated Christians for successfully completing the Lenten season, said the lessons of Easter must not be lost in the fanfare that comes with the celebration of the important season.

He therefore called on them to reflect on the lessons of Easter, especially the crucifixion of Jesus and exhibit the virtues of love and sacrifice which the Lord Jesus Christ demonstrated.

Oyebanji noted that “the Easter period offers Christians and the entire people of Ekiti State an opportunity for sober reflection, even while rejoicing with one another for witnessing the season”.

He charged the people of the state to “be moderate
in celebrating Easter” noting that “the period is not solely for eating and drinking but to reflect on the past and hope for a better future for themselves and the state.”

The Governor who urged Christians and muslims in the State to use the period to pray for peace, development and prosperity of Ekiti State, stated that it was not a coincidence that both faiths had their fasting period almost in the same period.

While soliciting prayers from both faiths for the success of his administration, Oyebanji said he was aware of the enormous task before his administration and expressed confidence of achieving tremendous success with the support of the people.

He hailed Christians in the state for living in harmony with adherents of other religions, adding that the harmonious relationship has contributed immensely to the peace and progress being enjoyed in the state.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

“A watch is the final piece of a great look,” says designer Vince Tomé

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Nothing reflects status and personality like a watch. Owning a classic timepiece is the epitome of sophistication and luxury. A great watch reflects the inspiration and character of its designer. While many watch companies offer run of the mill designs, few are willing to push the envelope and offer their customers the exclusivity they are […]
News

2023: Consultation critical in governing Nigeria, says Osinbajo

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has said consultation remains a critical ingredient in governance and national development in a diverse and complex society like Nigeria. He said this on Sunday during a dinner with Speakers and Deputy Speakers of the Houses of Assembly. According to a release by his spokesman, Laolu Akande, the VP said: “That […]
News

Tinubu flags off campaign in Jos; pledges agricultural, industrial hubs

Posted on Author Reporter

  Musa Pam, Jos President Muhammadu Buhari and the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, led Governors on the ticket of the party, Ministers, National Working Committee members and other party leaders to Jos, Plateau State to flag off the presidential campaign rally of the party. At the rally held […]

Leave a Reply