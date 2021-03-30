Metro & Crime

Easter: Police deploy 5,883 men, officers in Delta

Posted on Author Dominic Adewole ASABA Comment(0)

ASABA Police hierarchy has deployed 5,883 police personnel in Delta State at worship and recreation centres to ensure a crime-free Easter celebration.

 

This was unconnected with the several killings of policemen and their rifles snatched, and the incessant arrest of over 86 suspected kidnappers, cultism and armed robbers in the state.

 

The state Commissioner of Police, Ari Muhammed Ali, who rejoiced with the Christian community ahead of Easter celebration, enjoined them to ensure that they adhere to Covid-19 protocols in their various places of worship.

 

He said: “Members of the public are hereby implored to cooperate with officers deployed as they are under instruction to be civil, polite but firm in ensuring the security and safety of the residents, travellers and other road users throughout the state.”

 

Ali said security had been beefed up along the ever-busy Asaba-Agbor- Onitsha Expressway, the Asaba-Ughelli- Warri Highway and other flashpoints across the state.

 

The commissioner said the streets and their adjoining avenues, relaxation centres, restaurants and residential and industrial layouts had been tightened against upsurge in crime.

 

He said criminals caught would be made to face the full wrath of the law.

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

