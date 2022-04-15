Easter: Police to deploy explosive experts, anti-kidnapping officers, others

Worried by the security situation in the state, Kaduna State police command yesterday said it is going to deploy the Police Mobile Force (MOPOL), State Intelligence Bureau (SIB), Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Explosive Ordnance Disposal Units (EOD) and the conventional police towards safe-guiding residents during the Easter celebration. In a statement by ASP Muhammed Jalige, spokesman of the command, the police wants to “allay the fears in the mind of the general public, particularly commuters plying various highways within the state and its connecting axis, that it has mapped out specific areas of interest and have drawn an elaborate personnel as well as logistic deployment to ensure a hitch-free Easter celebration across the state.”

Jalige said: “The strategic deployment became necessary considering the expected increase in the volume of road users coming in and out of the state occasioned by the disruption of train services and to equally augment the Inspector General of Police’s deployment a fortnight ago.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...