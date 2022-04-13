Easter, Ramadan: Lagos APC donates food items to 14 orphanage homes

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC), yesterday, presented gift items to fourteen orphanages homes across three senatorial districts in commemoration with Easter Celebration and Ramadan season.

Addressing the orphanage homes, the state chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, stated that the gesture was to compliment the efforts of the state government and show that no one was left behind in the season.

The orphanage homes that benefited from the event includes; Mother Theresa Home from Kosofe, Home of God’s Grace for widows and orphanage from Ikosi, Rico Child and Rural Care Initiative from Ibeju Lekki, Child Life Line Rehabilitations Home from Ikorodu, Chosen Child Orphanage and Care Centre from Ijora, Finger of God Orphanage from Ikotun, Little Saints Orphanage from Egbeda, Beautiful Gate Orphanage from Ifako among others.

While urging Lagos residents to maintain peace, be law abiding and eschew social vices that could cause unrest in the state, Ojelabi added that the support would go a long way in curtailing insecurity in the society.

Ojelabi said: “ The gesture is to recognize what the founder of these foundations are doing to encourage them to put in more efforts. It is also a clever way to send a message to the public to always be our brother’s keeper.

“Also, there is need to maintain peace in the state, because without it we cannot achieve anything. You can see the insecurity level in our society as at today. If you see something, say something about it, collaborate with the security agents and make sure that these criminals living with us are flushed out.

“Maintain peace and live harmoniously with each other, when we maintain peace those saddled with responsibility of leading us will have peace of mind to think about what they will do to better our lives.”

Expressing appreciation for the gesture, the State Coordinator of Association of Orphanages and Home Operators, Alhaji Ganiyu Dosunmu, commended the Lagos State APC on behalf of the orphanages represented and assured that the gift items donated will serve its purpose.

Dosunmu further urged political parties, corporate organisations and even the government to get orphans across the state into the system to be catered for noting, “when you raise a child, you raise a nation.”

The event had in attendance representatives of various orphanages across the state who were all presented with gift items that include: bags of rice, detergents and cartons of Indomies among others.

