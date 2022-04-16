Travel & Tourism

Easter/Ramadan Treats: The Envoy Hotel Abuja

For Ramadan treats, The Envoy Hotel Abuja’s Larai restaurant offers exciting Iftar packages at an affordable rate. While for the Easter celebration, the hotel’s General Manager, Dewald Kruger, said The Envoy Hotel is the place to be as: ‘‘We have put together an eggciting package for you this Easter. We can guarantee you will miss out on all the fun if you miss this one! Get the family together from April 15 – 19 and enjoy our discounted room rate three-course brunch on Easter Sunday. ‘‘Join us every Sunday for an extraordinary cocktail experience at our pool side bar (Zanzibar) and every Wednesday for our ladies’ night. Enjoy 50% off selected drinks every Friday from 6pm to 8pm during our happy hour and enjoy great live band music and grill.’’

 

