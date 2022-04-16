Easter/Ramadan Treats: The Envoy Hotel Abuja

For Ramadan treats, The Envoy Hotel Abuja’s Larai restaurant offers exciting Iftar packages at an affordable rate. While for the Easter celebration, the hotel’s General Manager, Dewald Kruger, said The Envoy Hotel is the place to be as: ‘‘We have put together an eggciting package for you this Easter. We can guarantee you will miss out on all the fun if you miss this one! Get the family together from April 15 – 19 and enjoy our discounted room rate three-course brunch on Easter Sunday. ‘‘Join us every Sunday for an extraordinary cocktail experience at our pool side bar (Zanzibar) and every Wednesday for our ladies’ night. Enjoy 50% off selected drinks every Friday from 6pm to 8pm during our happy hour and enjoy great live band music and grill.’’
Related Articles
Radisson Hotel Group rebounds with 33 signings, 30 openings in 2021
Building on the success of the Group’s five-year expansion and transformation plan, Radisson Hotel Group is set for a rebound with the addition of 33 new hotel signings, translating close to 4,500 rooms across its Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) portfolio just as it plans the opening of 30new properties during the year. The […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ekiti monarchs ready to ensure Amotekun’s success –Oba Ajibade Alabi
His Royal Majesty, Oba Adebanji Ajibade Alabi (Afuntade 1), the Alawe of Ilawe Ekiti, Ekiti South West Local Government area of Ekiti Stae is the Chairman of Ekiti State Council of Traditional Rulers. In a media parley with selected journalists in his palace in Ilawe Ekiti to mark his first year anniversary, the Ekiti Royal […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Hospitality 360 Africa partners NIHOTOUR on ‘No to dirty kitchen’ campaign
The era of food poisioning and related contaminations being faced by operators in the hospitality business may soon be a thing of the past, as the National Institute of Hospitality and Tourism (NIHOTOUR) in partnership with Hospitality 360 Africa Limited, are to embark on the promotion of a healthy prone initiative known as ‘#SayNoToDirtyKitchen’ campaign. […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)