Easter Saturday: JAMB shifts mock exam to April 9

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), has shifted the date for the 2022 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME) mock examination to April 9. The date was moved, as Saturday, April 16 earlier scheduled for the mock examination coincides with the Holy week of Easter, celebrated by Christians to mark the end of the Lent period before Easter Sunday.

In its Weekly Bulletin released yesterday in Abuja and made available to newsmen by the Board’s spokesman, Dr. Fabian Benjamin, it was noted that the date for the exercise had been affected also by the shift in date for the registration of the UTME and Direct Entry (DE), which was earlier scheduled for February 12, but later commenced on February 19.

The Board, however, urged all candidates, who registered and would want to sit for the mock exercise, to note the change of date and be prepared. Furthermore, the Board disclosed that its partnership with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) was yielding the desired results as seen in the steady growth and progress in acceptance of the innovation by candidates.

“Thepartnershipbetween JAMB and NIMC is yielding desired results as the process which by all indications, was deemed impracticable in 2019 and as a result, was shelved. “In 2021, it was re-introduced with little hitches but later became seamless in all ramifications in 2021 and now improved in 2022.”

Also, the Board disclosed that significant progress has been made in the ongoing registration of candidates for the 2022 exercise, as 236,000 candidates were on February 26 successfully registered, eight days after the commencement of the registration on February 19 over 236,000 candidates on February 26, eight days after the commencement of the registration on February 19. Comparing the statistics with its 2021 exercise, it said that it registered only 102,221 candidates within the same period of eight days in the 2021 exercise.

