Easter thrills Idere Hills

Nigeria Tourism Lovers have scheduled a two day tour of Idere Hills, in Ibarapa, Oyo State, spanning April 17 and 18. It is designed for hikers and mountaineers who have not visited the site before to experience the amazing and awe – inspiring site that has become one of the most sought after sites in South West Nigeria. Nigerian Tourism Lovers team is lead by Cordis-Maria Yotamara Umeokoli.
