Travel & Tourism

Easter thrills Idere Hills

Posted on Author ANDREW IRO OKUNGBOWA Comment(0)

Nigeria Tourism Lovers have scheduled a two day tour of Idere Hills, in Ibarapa, Oyo State, spanning April 17 and 18. It is designed for hikers and mountaineers who have not visited the site before to experience the amazing and awe – inspiring site that has become one of the most sought after sites in South West Nigeria. Nigerian Tourism Lovers team is lead by Cordis-Maria Yotamara Umeokoli.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Travel & Tourism

Pan seared chicken with summer vegetables

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Chef Debby I know with the pandemic it doesn’t seem like we are in summer but yes we are. There are lots of amazing and great summer vegetables so you really should make this before the end of summer. If you are a vegetarian you can remove the chicken and replace it with more vegetables […]
Travel & Tourism

Abuja Jabamah 2022 to become Nigeria’s first Bleisure event

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

Abuja Jabamah 2022 is set to become Nigeria’s first ever Bleisure (Combination of business and leisure) event as the organisers of the yearly travel and tourism trade event expands the scope of the tourism business event to accommodate leisure and entertainment, thereby elevating its status to that of Bleisure gathering. Speaking on this development, the […]
Travel & Tourism

Institute for Tourism Professionals Nigeria receives SON’s certification

Posted on Author Andrew Iro Okungbowa

The Institute for Tourism Professional of Nigeria (ITPN) has formally been presented with ISO 9001:2015 Quality Management System Standard certification by the Standard Organisation of Nigeria (SON). Making the presentation at the Headquarters of SON in Abuja, Director General and Chief Executive Officer of SON, Malam Farouq A. Salim, said with the issuance of the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica