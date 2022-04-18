News Top Stories

Easter: Tinubu urges Christians to emulate Jesus

Posted on Author Anayo Ezugwu Comment(0)

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Christians to emulate Jesus’ morals and ethics in their personal and public lives.

The presidential aspirant made the call in his Easter message to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

 

Tinubu urged Nigerians to treat each other as God intended brothers and sisters to build a better and more just society.

He said: “As Christians in Nigeria and the world over celebrate the joyous occasion, all people should take a precious moment to reflect on the profound meaning of the day. Easter speaks to a remarkable, triumphant rebirth after tremendous struggle and ordeal.

 

It teaches a crucial lesson: In the contest of peace versus strife, good versus evil, and love versus hate, darkness may come and, for a time, seem to win. But ultimately, what is right and humane shall win.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Ogun to partner ICT firm on digital education

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Ogun State Government has declared its readiness to partner an ICT firm, Microsoft Nigeria Limited, on digital education. The Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology, Prof. Abayomi Arigbabu, said this in Abeokuta during a partnership meeting on digital transformation in education. Arigbabu stated that the need for technology transformation in schools could not be […]
News

Former Lagos State commissioner, Ogundimu, dies at 71

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi

A two time commissioner of Lagos State Dr. Olusegun Oluwatoberu Ogundimu is dead. He was aged 71 years. According to the statement signed by his son, Oluwadamilola and made available to Saturday Telegraph, Ogundimuwas a“strong advocate of democratic governance aimed at promoting healthcare development in the country. The former Lagos State commissioner has since been […]
News Top Stories

Financial Times: Nigeria risks becoming a failed state

Posted on Author Tony Chukwunyem

Citing rising insecurity, the country’s stalled economic growth and weak institutions, the Financial Times of London has said that Nigeria is “on the brink” of becoming a “failed state.” In an editorial yesterday, the influential international business newspaper said: “Nigeria will become a problem far too big for the world to ignore if urgent and […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica