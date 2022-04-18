Easter: Tinubu urges Christians to emulate Jesus

The National Leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, has urged Christians to emulate Jesus’ morals and ethics in their personal and public lives.

The presidential aspirant made the call in his Easter message to commemorate the resurrection of Jesus Christ.

Tinubu urged Nigerians to treat each other as God intended brothers and sisters to build a better and more just society.

He said: “As Christians in Nigeria and the world over celebrate the joyous occasion, all people should take a precious moment to reflect on the profound meaning of the day. Easter speaks to a remarkable, triumphant rebirth after tremendous struggle and ordeal.

It teaches a crucial lesson: In the contest of peace versus strife, good versus evil, and love versus hate, darkness may come and, for a time, seem to win. But ultimately, what is right and humane shall win.”

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...