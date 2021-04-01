News

Easter: We won’t abandon the weak, poor, Buhari assures

President Muhammadu Buhari has said that his government will ensure that the weak, the poor and underprivileged in the society are not abandoned.
The President gave this pledge Thursday in his Easter message to Christians in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina.
He said: “As a government, we will continue to ensure that the weak, the poor and the underprivileged in our midst are not abandoned.
“We have reached out with palliative care even in the midst of dwindling resources; we have tried our best to provide support to families and businesses affected at this time. That is the spirit of Easter. The spirit of Faith. The spirit of Belief. The spirit of Hope.”
The President recalled that a year ago, in most of the nation’s major cities, celebrations were somewhat subdued, as the people battled the effect of the deadly coronavirus pandemic.
“The restrictions meant that our brethren could not attend traditional church services as they would have wished. I salute their resilience and understanding.
“Today, we are able to congregate and worship together, cautiously.”

