Easter: We won’t abandon the weak, poor – Buhari

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, said his government would ensure that the weak, the poor and underprivileged in the society are not abandoned. The President gave this pledge in his Easter message to Christians in a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, Femi Adesina. He said: “As a government, we will continue to ensure that the weak, the poor and the underprivileged in our midst are not abandoned.

“We have reached out with palliative care even in the midst of dwindling resources; we have tried our best to provide support to families and businesses affected at this time. That is the spirit of Easter. The spirit of Faith. The spirit of Belief.

The spirit of Hope.” The President recalled that a year ago, in most of the nation’s major cities, celebrations were somewhat subdued, as the people battled the effect of the deadly Coronavirus pandemic. He added: “The restrictions meant that our brethren could not attend traditional church services as they would have wished. I salute their resilience and understanding.

Today, we are able to congregate and worship together, cautiously.” The President also acknowledged and appreciated the sacrifices of the frontline health workers who have made the difference in saving lives and ensuring the reduction of the spread of the virus. “I thank Nigerians who have religiously adhered to various interventions to curb the spread of COVID-19, including regular hand washing; safe distancing, wearing of face masks and embrace of vaccination.

