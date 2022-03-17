Sports

Eastern inter club tennis holds April

The 2021/2022 Super Four finals of the inter club tennis league has been scheduled for April 1st and 2nd, 2022 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The four teams which will slug it out for the tennis extravaganza include: Defending champions Recreation Club, Orlu, Host Uyo Sports Club as well as 2017 champions, Abba Sports Club and Nnewi Sports Club. The two semi final matches scheduled for Friday April 1st will be between Recreation Club Orlu and Uyo Sports Club while Abba Sports Club takes on Nnewi Sports Club. The winners will fight for the coveted trophy in the final encounter slated for Saturday April 2nd at the same venue. The Championship, sponsored by Cutix PLC is a tournament competed for by different Sports clubs from the five South Eastern States and some states from the South South zone of Nigeria.

 

