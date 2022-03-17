Eastern inter club tennis holds April

The 2021/2022 Super Four finals of the inter club tennis league has been scheduled for April 1st and 2nd, 2022 in Uyo, Akwa Ibom State. The four teams which will slug it out for the tennis extravaganza include: Defending champions Recreation Club, Orlu, Host Uyo Sports Club as well as 2017 champions, Abba Sports Club and Nnewi Sports Club. The two semi final matches scheduled for Friday April 1st will be between Recreation Club Orlu and Uyo Sports Club while Abba Sports Club takes on Nnewi Sports Club. The winners will fight for the coveted trophy in the final encounter slated for Saturday April 2nd at the same venue. The Championship, sponsored by Cutix PLC is a tournament competed for by different Sports clubs from the five South Eastern States and some states from the South South zone of Nigeria.
Related Articles
ll legend Maradona: life and times of football legend
•25 facts you didn’t know about him There could be a debate about who is the greatest Footballer of all time but what is less contentious is the idea that no other player has ever inspired fierce devotion like Diego Maradona. The legendary Argentine who breathed his last on Wednesday at the age of 60, […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Ighalo still relevant in Eagles, says Lawal
Ex-international Garba Lawal has stated that erstwhile Super Eagles striker Odion Ighalo is still relevant to the team. The 32-year-old, who currently plies his trade with Saudi Arabian outfit Al-Shabab has been in good scoring form for his side in the new season, scoring eight goals in nine matches. The former Manchester Unit ed striker […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
GOtv Boxing Night 21 to air live on SuperSport
GOtv Boxing Night 21, which is scheduled to hold on November 27, at the Rowe Park Sports Centre, Lagos, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 34). The coming edition of Africa’s premier boxing show will hold behind closed doors in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, as seen across the globe where fans […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)