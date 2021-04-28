Eastern Palm varsity crisis: Mgt suspends academic session, vacates students

Following the ownership crisis between the Imo State government and Senator Rochas Okorocha’s Rochas Foundation, the management of the Eastern Palm University has announced the suspension of the current academic session.

This is also as the university’s management, which bemoaned the frequent acts of harassment and intimidation by agents of government, directed the 309 students of the school to immediately vacate the institution until the issues are resolved and the community is restored to the serene and conducive learning environment it was intended to be.

Addressing newsmen in Owerri, the Vice Chancellor of the university, Prof. Tola Badejo said the decision was made on the heels of the recent and incessant harassment by the Imo State government and its total disregard for the court judgment of the State High Court on the same matter.

He said: “The antics and actions of the Imo state government have repeatedly disrupted academic activities in the institution and has stirred an atmosphere of panic and discomfort.

“As the public is aware, the university was built by the Rochas Foundation to provide free university education to the graduate of its free schools throughout the country.

“The 309 students of the university, out of who 286 are on the Rochas Foundation scholarship, will unfortunately be affected by this unforseen development.”

