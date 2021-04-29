Eastern Palm varsity: Magt suspends academic session, vacates students

Following the ownership tussle between the Imo State Government and Rochas Foundation, owned by Senator Rochas Okorocha, the management of the Eastern Palm University has ordered the suspension of the current academic session in the university. This is also as the university management, which bemoaned the frequent acts of harassment and intimidation by agents of the government, directed that the 309 students of the university to immediately vacate the institution until the issues were resolved and the university community restored to a serene and conducive learning environment. Addressing newsmen in Owerri, the Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Tola Badejo said that the decision was made on the heels of the recent and incessant harassment by the state government and its disregard for the court judgment of the state High Court on the same matter. He said: “Antics and actions of the Imo State Government have repeatedly disrupted academic activities in the institution and have stirred an atmosphere of panic and discomfort. As the public could be aware, the university was built by the Rochas Foundation to provide free university education to the graduates of its free school programme throughout the country.
