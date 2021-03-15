Eastern rail project’ll create 50,000 jobs –Amaechi

The Minister of Transportation, Mr. Chibuike Amaechi, has said that the Eastern railway project flagged off Tuesday last week in Port Harcourt, River State, would create about 20,000 to 50,000 jobs for the youth.

Amaechi in a statement by his Media Assistant, Taiye Elebiyo-Edeni, said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s major aim for investing in rail construction all over the country was to create employment opportunities for Nigerian youths, noting that it would also contribute immensely to the GDP of the country.

This was as he debunked insinuations in some quarters that the narrow gauge lines wereinferior and sub-standard to the standard gauge rail lines and outdated in some other countries, saying that the only difference with the two lines was the speed.

Amaechi said: “Let us look at the economic benefits in the course of doing the visibilityof this project that is when I discovered that there are so much naturalresourcesonthat track withironoreallovertheNorth East and there Coal between Benue and Enugu.

“What this does is that it provides logistics for the movement of such natural resources or value addition. You have access to the sea through a cheap means of Transportation, in the cause of the construction of the rail line. From here to Maiduguri is about 1000 km.

