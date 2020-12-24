News

Eating excess junk food can lead to sleep problems

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers in Australia said eating too much junk food has been linked with poor sleep quality in teenagers. These are the findings of a new study lead by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia.

 

An Associate Professor and researcher at the UQ School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Asad Khan, said frequent consumption of soft drinks and fast food was strongly associated with sleep disturbance in adolescents around the world.

 

According to Khan, the findings were of particular concern as poor quality sleep adversely impacted on adolescent wellbeing and cognitive development.

 

“The targeting of these unhealthy behaviours needs to be a priority of policies and planning,” he said. He called for customised strategies tailored across countries or regions to address it.

 

Considering that the    problem was more common among girls than boys, he said girls should be a priority target group for associated interventions that could target stress management and sleep quality.

 

“Creating school environments to limit access to carbonated soft drinks and fast foods, and introducing a sugar tax to lessen the sales of soft drinks may be beneficial,” he added. Similarly, Khan said: “Family can also be instrumental in promoting healthy eating as the adoption and maintenance of children’s dietary behaviours are influenced by their familial environments.”

 

The study examined unhealthy diets and stressrelated sleep disturbance on a global scale in high school students from 64 countries. “Overall, 7.5 per cent of adolescents reported stressrelated sleep disturbance, which was more common among females than males.

 

The researchers found that “Sleep disturbance increased with more frequent consumption of carbonated soft drinks, that often contain caffeine, and/or fast foods, that are traditionally energydense and nutrient-poor.

 

The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that data analysed in the study, was collected from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Schoolbased Health Surveys between 2009 and 2016, which included 175,261 students aged 12 to 15 years from 64 low, middle, and high income countries across South East Asia, Africa, parts of South America and the Eastern Mediterranean

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Buhari to Gambian president: Why we played key role in ousting Jammeh

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammadu Buhari has said his administration played a key role in ousting former Gambian President, Yahya Jammeh, because it was the last thing it could do in leading the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) in the onslaught against the sit-tight presidents. According to a statement made available to newsmen by his spokesman, […]
News

JUST IN: DSS parades alleged crime syndicate boss, Prince Mohammed Momoh

Posted on Author Reporter

  Department of State Services (DSS) has paraded an alleged head of a crime syndicate, Prince Mohammed Momoh, who specializes in using the names of the top government functionaries to dupe people. More detials shortly… SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!! Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days… CLICK HERE […]
News

APC caretaker committee writes INEC, fixes Ondo primaries

Posted on Author Johnchuks Onuanyim

The caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) headed by Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, has written the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), introducing members of his committee. Also, the letter informed theCommissionof thescheduled APC governorship primaries in Ondo State fixed for July 20. Theletterdated25thJune, 2020 was signed by Buni and the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: