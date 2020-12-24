Eating excess junk food can lead to sleep problems

Researchers in Australia said eating too much junk food has been linked with poor sleep quality in teenagers. These are the findings of a new study lead by the University of Queensland (UQ) in Australia.

An Associate Professor and researcher at the UQ School of Health and Rehabilitation Sciences, Asad Khan, said frequent consumption of soft drinks and fast food was strongly associated with sleep disturbance in adolescents around the world.

According to Khan, the findings were of particular concern as poor quality sleep adversely impacted on adolescent wellbeing and cognitive development.

“The targeting of these unhealthy behaviours needs to be a priority of policies and planning,” he said. He called for customised strategies tailored across countries or regions to address it.

Considering that the problem was more common among girls than boys, he said girls should be a priority target group for associated interventions that could target stress management and sleep quality.

“Creating school environments to limit access to carbonated soft drinks and fast foods, and introducing a sugar tax to lessen the sales of soft drinks may be beneficial,” he added. Similarly, Khan said: “Family can also be instrumental in promoting healthy eating as the adoption and maintenance of children’s dietary behaviours are influenced by their familial environments.”

The study examined unhealthy diets and stressrelated sleep disturbance on a global scale in high school students from 64 countries. “Overall, 7.5 per cent of adolescents reported stressrelated sleep disturbance, which was more common among females than males.

The researchers found that “Sleep disturbance increased with more frequent consumption of carbonated soft drinks, that often contain caffeine, and/or fast foods, that are traditionally energydense and nutrient-poor.

The ‘Medical Xpress’ reported that data analysed in the study, was collected from the World Health Organisation (WHO) Global Schoolbased Health Surveys between 2009 and 2016, which included 175,261 students aged 12 to 15 years from 64 low, middle, and high income countries across South East Asia, Africa, parts of South America and the Eastern Mediterranean

