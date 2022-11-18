News Top Stories

Eating excess salt can increase levels of stress – Study

A new study has found that a diet containing lots of salt can contribute to increased levels of stress. Scientists behind the study also found in studies of mice that a high-salt diet increased the levels of a stress hormone by 75 per cent. The study, which is published in ‘Cardiovascular Research,’ was funded by the British Heart Foundation (BHF) and Kidney Research UK.

Experts hope the findings will encourage a review of public health policy around salt consumption, with a view to manufacturers reducing the amount of salt in processed food, reported ‘foodnavigator.com’. The recommended salt intake for adults is less than six grams a day most people regularly eat about nine grams. This can contribute to higher blood pressure, which increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and vascular dementia. While effects on the heart and circulatory system have been well established, little was known about the impact of a high-salt diet on a person’s behaviour.

 

