News Top Stories

Eating meat can increase risk of heart disease

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi Comment(0)

Researchers from the Oxford University in the United Kingdom (UK) said regular meat-eaters are more likely to suffer from chronic health conditions than those who shun or ration animal products. The study found a meatlover who eats 70 grams of meat — processed or unprocessed — more than a peer is at 15 per cent higher risk of heart disease, 30 per cent more likely to get diabetes and almost a third (31 per cent) more likely to develop pneumonia in the future. Pneumonia, which is caused by bacteria, viruses, and fungi, is an infection in one or both lungs resulting in inflammation in the air sacs in the lungs.

But the risks of a diet packed with meat also apply to poultry, with a 30 gram daily increase in dietary fowl resulting in a 14 per cent greater risk of diabetes. A quarter-pounder burger contains about 113 grams of beef and one chicken wing contains about 30 grams worth of meat. Data from the almost half a million Britons who participated in the 10-year study also revealed that people who eat meat three or more times a week are more likely to smoke, drink alcohol, be obese and eat an inadequate amount of fruit and vegetables.

However, the study authors said most of the health-related issues are reduced when accounting for body mass index (BMI), suggesting that some of the correlation betweenmeatand health problems is caused by overweight or obesity. However, comparison of data from 475,000 people published in the journal ‘BMC Medicine’ does show a significant link between eating meat and health complaints.

Lead author, Dr Keren Papier, from the University of Oxford, said: ‘We have long known that unprocessed red meat and processed meat consumption is likely to be carcinogenic and this research is the first to assess the risk of 25 non-cancerous health conditions in relation to meat intake in one study. “Additional research is needed to evaluate whether the differences in risk we observed in relation to meat intake reflect causal relationships, and if so the extent to which these diseases could be prevented by decreasing meat consumption.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Lawan to FG: Use Natural Resources Fund to diversify economy

Posted on Author Chukwu David

Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, yesterday, urged the federal government to deploy Natural Resources Development Fund to support enterprises within the agriculture and solid minerals sectors as a way of diversifying the nation’s economy. Lawan made the call in his contribution to debate on a bill seeking to develop tea and coffee growth, production and marketing […]
News

Ex-President Gbagbo barred from Ivorian elections

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Constitutional Court in Cote d’Ivoire has barred the former president, Laurent Gbagbo, and former prime minister, Guillaume Soro, from running in the presidential election next month. The electoral commission had already said that anyone with a criminal record would be disqualified, reports the BBC. Both men have convictions. Earlier, protests broke out in […]
News

SITEI conference to feature awards for community, human rights heroes

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

The 9th Sustainability in the Extractive Industries (SITEI) conference, holding virtually on Tuesday, 17 and Wednesday, 18 November, 2020 will feature the Community and Human Rights (CAHR) Awards, organisers have said.   Organised by leading sustainability advocacy and consulting firm, CSR-in-Action, the CAHR Awards celebrates outstanding individuals and organisations that have performed excellently in fostering […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica